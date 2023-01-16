Police describe grandson's brutal double-murder of the owners of Big Island Delights

Tonight a horrible and shocking double murder of a grandmother and grandfather on the Big Island.
Family and friends are mourning the tragic deaths of the longtime small business operators of a popular cookie store in Hilo.
Jeffrey and Carla Takamine -- both 68 -- were the owners of Big Island Delights, a small business that makes cookies, candies and other local snacks.
Police say just before 7 a.m. the couple was stabbed multiple times by their 21-year-old grandson Joshua Ho, who lived with them in the home on Makalika Street.
"Any death investigation, any homicide is an absolutely tragic event, but I think a situation like this where it's involving family members -- grandson, grandparents -- it just makes it that much more tragic," said Capt. Rio Amon-Wilkins of the Hawaii Police Department.
Officers say Ho also attacked his 28-year-old brother, who was treated at Hilo Medical Center for life-threatening injuries to his head, but has since been released.
Ho was being restrained by family members when officers arrested him.
"Obviously, there's many questions that the family has," Amon-Wilkins said. "As far as the investigation, we're just trying to piece everything together and help get justice for the family."
Neighbors say the couple was always very nice and enjoyed living with extended family on the property.
Police have opened a first-degree murder investigation.
Ho was taken to Hilo Medical Center for cuts to his hands before being taken to the Hilo police cellblock.
Autopsies are scheduled for Tuesday morning to determine the victims cause of death.
On the Big Island Delights website, the Takamines said they ran their business like their family -- with values such as generosity, respect and honesty key to their success.
A sign put up today at the store says it will be closed until further notice.
Reporter
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter.
