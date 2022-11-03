Police Chief Eyes Progress for Chinatown

"I don't think there's any part of Chinatown that is worse than another part of Chinatown. It's all really one entity. So how do we get Chinatown back to the thriving entity that it used to be?" Honolulu Police Chief Logan asked, as he visited the Downtown-Chinatown neighborhood board.
He was hit with suggestions right off the bat.
"Have you thought about the possibility, say two police officers working along sides with 2 behavioral therapists walking the streets at the same time? The behavioral therapists have the education to help those that are mentally ill," Ernest Caravalho asked.
Chief logan told neighborhood board members that officers are focusing on hot spot policing, as well as collaboration with community partners such as Crisis Outreach Response and Engagement program (or CORE) and the Weed and Seed program. Chief Logan says there is a push to get cameras operational in Chinatown, and even add more.
"That gives us more eyes on the areas where perhaps the police aren't at that given moment. We might be on a different side of Chinatown, making an arrest or helping clear the streets. Maybe there are large parties or events. So how do we help the community and maybe we have eyes somewhere else."
Chief Logan is hoping to add 20 to 30 camera systems to the ones that need to be fixed. Supply chain issues, however, are currently holding up the process.
At least 1 board member says the state needs to be more involved in addressing big picture issues.
"We need to ask legislators what have they done to clean up the homeless problem. What have they done to reduce crime, as legislators to help solve these issues? Because I asked them when they got out of legislative session, and none of them could give me a single answer." board member Kevin McDonald said.