 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pohoiki Fishermen Await Boat Ramp Dredging

  • 0
Fishermen await Pohoiki boat ramp opening

Fishermen that formerly launched from Pohoiki now have to travel up to Hilo for commercial fishing trips that may last several days.

The commercial fishing industry in Puna was devastated by the Kilauea eruption in 2018, and local fishermen have been waiting since then to get their boat access restored at Pohoiki.

HILO-- The Department of Land & Natural Resources this week closed their comment period for a proposal to dredge Pohoiki Beach, on Hawaii Island, and restore access to the boat ramp.

The Pohoiki boat ramp has remained obstructed for 5 years now since the 2018 Kilauea eruption covered this beach in volcanic sand and rock.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Gift Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your email address?
Who is this gift for?
Who is this gift from?
Delivery date
What's your billing location?
Subtotal:
Total:
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred