 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pohakuloa gets new scrutiny, as lava moves in

  • 0

Pohakuloa gets new scrutiny, as lava moves in
Military Discusses Old Saddle Road Munition Scare

A civilian encountered an unexploded ordinance along the Old Saddle Road volcano observation route. The military says it was a training ordinance.

POHAKULOA--  Most of the focus on Mauna Loa's lava flow has been on when it might reach Daniel K Inouye highway.

But the lava front is now on the edge of the Pohakuloa Training Area. What's more, the volcano observation route on Old Saddle Road, runs through the military site. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred