Pohakuloa gets new scrutiny, as lava moves in

POHAKULOA-- Most of the focus on Mauna Loa's lava flow has been on when it might reach Daniel K Inouye highway.
But the lava front is now on the edge of the Pohakuloa Training Area. What's more, the volcano observation route on Old Saddle Road, runs through the military site.
A day after an unexploded training ordinance was found on Old Saddle Road by a civilian visitor, the press peppered the county and military with questions.
What possible munitions remain on the terrain of the Pohakuloa Training Area?
"I'm not super concerned at this time, from everything I heard," Hawaii County Mayor Mitch Roth told members of the Press.
"To your question about depleted uranium, there is no measurable safety, health, or other environmental risk- currently from depleted uranium - or if the lava were to change direction," Lt. Colonel Commander Kevin Cronin told KITV.
But activists and community are concerned, given what they characterize as the military's history and lack of transparency at Pohakuloa.
"Depleted uranium was used in the 60s so it has turned the metal into oxide particles. And those particles when inhaled are very dangerous. They can go into the lymph system and the various organs of the body," said Jim Albertini of Malu 'Aina Center for Non-violent education & action.
Activists and health watchdogs say a survey is long overdue, and that it has been requested over the last two decades.
Dr. Lorin Pang broke down the situation in the film Pohakuloa: Now that you know, do you care?
"What happens to the uranium? Half of it settled back down to the ground. And half of it goes into the air," Dr. Pang explained.
Dr. Lorin Pang spoke with KITV4 and proposed that should the lava move further into the Pohakuloa, it may have a surprising result: it could effectively put a cap on any outstanding munitions, burying part of the base's controversial past. Regardless, divergent opinions persist.
"If it goes into Pohakuloa. that could create the world's largest military burn pit," Albertini argues.
Lieutenant Colonel Cronin sees it differently.
"So we operate under the site license from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, routinely from the experts of the Nuclear Regulatory Commission guidance. And we have restricted areas and monitors where the spotting rounds were used in the distant past, many decades ago," he said, "So this is studied routinely from the experts at the Nuclear Regulatory Commission. And we operate under their licensing and those areas we take their license from."
A representative from the Nuclear Regulatory Commission responded to KITV, saying that answers to outstanding questions from this story would be forth-coming. No immediate comment was available from the commission addressing Pohakuloa.