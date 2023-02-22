 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Poachers trespass, kill 8 beloved piglets at Hawaii Country Club

Hawaii Country Club generic

Members of the Hawaii Country Club in Wahiawa are mourning after they say poachers trespassed onto the property on Tuesday and killed a litter of baby pigs.

WAHIAWA, Hawaii (KITV4) -- Members of the Hawaii Country Club in Wahiawa are mourning after they say poachers trespassed onto the property on Tuesday and killed a litter of baby pigs.

People who frequent the course tell KITV4 the wildlife is one of the great appeals of the Hawaii Country Club.

An error occurred