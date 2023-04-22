Planting 1000 Trees on a Big Island Preserve

WAIKOLOA-- The Waikoloa Dry Forest Preserve rounds out its planting season with a plating initiative Saturday, though partners have been celebrating Earth Day year round.
Sponsorship efforts from the Fairmont Orchid Hotel have helped aid in continuous preservation efforts on the Big Island's native plant life refuge. 1000 trees are being planted within one of the most unique climates on the Hawaiian Islands as a result of the sponsorship.
KITV4 had a chance to take a tour through the dry forest, on an uncharacteristically rainy day.
Stepping one by one across broken lava blocks, or A'a, KITV4 got a tour from Executive Director Jen Lawson of the Waikoloa Dry Forest Initiative to learn about protecting native plant species.
"It's unusual for it to be raining. We only have about 12 inches of rainfall here every year. So to see rain, especially this late in the season, is actually a really good sign for us," she said.
We come across a tree adorned with small red beads.
"These A'ali'i are super beautiful. This is one of our habitat builders. So A'ali'i is native to this place. There weren't any left here when we started this work, but now it's one of the dominant native species, and they're in fruit right now. They can just grow right out of the lava," Lawson explained.
Soon we arrive at our first willy-willy tree.
"White lines in the trunks so that's actually the trunk expanding so it's growing," Lawson detailed, "In advance of Earth Day we've been doing quite a bit of planting."
Keiki trees were recently planted en masse leading up to Earth Day with participation from the staff at The Fairmont Orchid Hotel, the preserve's major sponsor.
"Our guests can make a donation and those funds then go to raising the keiki trees from seeds. Maybe 12 or 14 colleagues that went out, probably each of us planted about half a dozen trees out there, the little seedlings," Fairmont Orchid hotel manager Charles Head told KITV4.
Lawson says hundreds of keiki wiliwili trees have now been planted that are making seeds. "You really see them expressing all these amazing colors," Lawson said of a kupuna tree, with an orange hue adorning its bark.
Pigment develops via sun exposure. 60 Kupuna willy-willy trees currently sit behind 3 1⁄2 miles of fencing on the 275-acre preserve.
Hoofed ungulates lurk beyond, a destructive threat to native species, as are dry grass and weeds.
"We see more grasses come back, fewer native trees and shrubs, more grass, and then, of course, it dries out in the summer, and then we have more fuels and more wildfires," Lawson explained.
Lawson says the dry forest initiative is all about education, passing on to others the names and stories of native plants. Seeing plants for the first time through experiential efforts, Lawson quips is the only cure for 'plant blindness.'
"By promoting visits to come here and actually see these native things in place, I think it really shows people how different the ecosystem used to be- and then they can start to spot them out in other areas, too." she said.
As we leave the preserve, a goat lurks beyond the fencing; A reminder to be sure to always secure the gate.