Planting 1000 Trees on a Big Island Preserve

Waikoloa Preserve Planting 1000 Trees
Earth day preservation efforts in Waikoloa

A kupuna wiliwili tree shows an orange pigment, taking in sun over hundreds of years.

WAIKOLOA-- The Waikoloa Dry Forest Preserve rounds out its planting season with a plating initiative Saturday, though partners have been celebrating Earth Day year round. 

Sponsorship efforts from the Fairmont Orchid Hotel have helped aid in continuous preservation efforts on the Big Island's native plant life refuge. 1000 trees are being planted within one of the most unique climates on the Hawaiian Islands as a result of the sponsorship.

