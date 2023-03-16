 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Planned water service outage on Maui

  • Updated
  • 0
Planned water service outage on Maui

The EPA is taking public comment on its newly proposed drinking water standards. Pearl City is just one of the Hawaii communities where the new standards could spark a change.

(PUKALANI, HAWAII) - More than 300 customers in Pukalani, Maui will be without water today due to a planned water outage. The outage will impact residents along Old Haleakala Highway in Pukalani. Crews will be relocating two fire hydrants along the highway. The outage begins at 9 p.m. Thursday and continues until 5 a.m. Friday, March 17. 

The affected areas include: Old Haleakalā Highway, Paha Place, Mohala Place, Ulunui Place, Ha’aheo Place, Kila Place, Healani Place, Hio Place, North Hiena Place, Piimauna Street, Kuikele Place, Iki Place, Awakea Loop, Kaapeha Place, Kewai Place, Kahoa Road, Ihea Place, Noho Place, Munoz Street, Makani Road, Makani Place, Moku Place, Kihapai Place, Kumano Drive, Aheahe Place, Nānaina Street, Laka Lane, Laulima Lane, Holei Lane, Kulu Lane, Haahaa Street, Kino Street, Maikailoa Street, Hamiha Street, Lupea Place, Lehopulu Way, Aewa Place, Iolani Street, from Pukalani School to the end of ʻIolani Street, Pukalani School, Pukalani Street between ʻIolani Street and Old Haleakalā Highway, Ikea Place, Kamelani Street, Alohilani Street, Hukulani Street, Alea Place, Alohi Place, Hiwalani Loop, Iholani Street, Ipolani Street, and Iwalani Street.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Senior Producer

Kristina is the producer of KITV4's Good Morning Hawai`i on weekdays and weekend mornings. Kristina graduated from the University of Connecticut with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Political Science.

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred