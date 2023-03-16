Planned water service outage on Maui

(PUKALANI, HAWAII) - More than 300 customers in Pukalani, Maui will be without water today due to a planned water outage. The outage will impact residents along Old Haleakala Highway in Pukalani. Crews will be relocating two fire hydrants along the highway. The outage begins at 9 p.m. Thursday and continues until 5 a.m. Friday, March 17.
The affected areas include: Old Haleakalā Highway, Paha Place, Mohala Place, Ulunui Place, Ha’aheo Place, Kila Place, Healani Place, Hio Place, North Hiena Place, Piimauna Street, Kuikele Place, Iki Place, Awakea Loop, Kaapeha Place, Kewai Place, Kahoa Road, Ihea Place, Noho Place, Munoz Street, Makani Road, Makani Place, Moku Place, Kihapai Place, Kumano Drive, Aheahe Place, Nānaina Street, Laka Lane, Laulima Lane, Holei Lane, Kulu Lane, Haahaa Street, Kino Street, Maikailoa Street, Hamiha Street, Lupea Place, Lehopulu Way, Aewa Place, Iolani Street, from Pukalani School to the end of ʻIolani Street, Pukalani School, Pukalani Street between ʻIolani Street and Old Haleakalā Highway, Ikea Place, Kamelani Street, Alohilani Street, Hukulani Street, Alea Place, Alohi Place, Hiwalani Loop, Iholani Street, Ipolani Street, and Iwalani Street.
Kristina is the producer of KITV4's Good Morning Hawai`i on weekdays and weekend mornings. Kristina graduated from the University of Connecticut with a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Political Science.