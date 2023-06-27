Home-buying marketing tactic on pizza box angers some Big Island customers

"Black Rock Pizza is all about fun," he said. "Pizza is the most 'ohana based foods that there is. And so we created our restaurant to embrace that."
But some customers couldn't stomach a message he put on his pizza box.
Chiasson is also a Realtor and decided to do cross marketing.
But one of the notes encouraging people to get their own 'slice' of paradise includes a QR code that directs customers to a free home search.
"We work full time, you know, multiple people in a household working full time, 40 hours a week to live like low class -- almost like in poverty level," said Kailua-Kona resident Kai Watai. "So it's super frustrating when you see someone inviting or like advertising for tourists to come and live here when we already can't afford to."
After the pizza box message went viral "some of the complaints through social media came very strong from boycotting restaurants to threatening language," Chiasson added. "Our employees felt a lot of pressure from the community because they were local, they have local families, and due to this viral surge there was a lot of pressure on that."
And he's now trying to make things right.
"We saw the reaction. We got some feedback and we just care about our customers," he said. "We listen. The very first thing we did the very next day is 'Look, there's obviously misunderstanding, we can change it.'"
Chiasson has since reprogrammed the QR code on the box directing people to a charity site instead.
Just this week Chiasson opened his third pizzeria on Maui and is planning to open more on the other islands.
And he says he's really invested in the community.
"We're really out there to support the community, provide well-paying jobs and give them a fun place to work."