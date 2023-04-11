 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt with higher gusts seas 6 to 11
feet.

* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

'Pissed off' | Residents angered over litter from homeless encampment at Makaha beach

  • Updated
  • 0
Mauna Lahilahi

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Residents of the Makaha Surfside apartment complex said they're frustrated over people littering, making loud noises at night, and burning their trash in a homeless encampment at Mauna Lahilahi Beach Park. 

"It makes me feel pissed off," Mary Olson asserted. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred