Pilot Program seeks to rehab houseless arrestees in Chinatown

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The rehabilitation program is called SUDA-fast, which stands for Substance Use Disorder Assessment, fast.
For the last few months, according to Prosecuting Attorney Steve Alm, houseless arrestees in Chinatown, where the program is being piloted, have already been successfully directed to rehabilitation services.
"The Department of Health is doing an assessment on them, and identifying which of the treatment programs would be the best fit from them. And then on an expedited basis getting them accepted, and we work with the public defenders to agree and let them go to treatment. We think this is not the answer, but an answer to the homeless problem," Alm told KITV4.
Alm says the program is not focused on felony arrests for violent offenders, but rather those facing drug crimes.
"What would happen before... if a homeless guy in Chinatown got arrested for drug possession he would go to OCCC, he would either get released soon by a judge, and go right back to the street, or sit for months in jail until he ends up pleading guilty and put on probation and then the individual public defender would try to get them into a program. What we are trying to do is, do it in the first month when they get arrested, rather than 8 or 9 months down the road," Alm added.
Alm says the pilot program has many agencies working together including 'Weed & Seed.'
"This is a collaborative effort between us the public defenders, department of health, intake service center, the court, the treatment programs."
Alm, as a judge, previously launched the HOPE program and hopes for an expanded coordinated effort that will address the needs of those facing addiction.
"They should get put into HOPE probation if it is done correctly, because that will help them stay sober. It will get them on a hotline, with immediate consequences for relapsing. Because that's the concern. They go to residential treatment. It could be 30, 60, or 90 days. And then they step down to outpatient. Live in a clean and sober house, catch the bus to the program. They need to be monitored closely then," Alm concluded.
Prosecuting Attorney Alm is looking to expand the program to Waikiki. He also says the Governor and Legislature ultimately will need to devise a large scale plan that would fund an approach like SUDA-fast for wider access to services for houseless arrestees across the islands.