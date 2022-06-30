 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
  • Robert Kekaula Fellowship:
  • Apply

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Trade winds 25 to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

Pig contraceptive producers say product used in Hawaii not hormonal

  • Updated
  • 0
Pig hunters have had concerns over a pig contraceptive in use on Oahu

Pig hunters expressed concern to the DLNR over a pig contraceptive that producers of the product say is non-toxic and non-hormonal.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Producers of "Hog Stop", the contraceptive for pigs,  say misinformation is circulating about their product in Hawaii.

Several times at a DLNR meeting this week, Pig hunters in Oahu raised concerns over the "Hog Stop" feed.

The Texas based company that produces the feeders and the product says that the contraceptive is both non-hormonal and non-toxic.

A business owner for Hog Stop told KITV that the product is just one tool for curbing the population of feral pigs, and does not negatively impact hunters.

"We hope that we can educate people that we are a safe, humane option. That we are not poisoning these hogs, that they're not gonna find dead hogs all over the place. Our goal is that the hogs eat this product 3 to 5 days out of the month, they were be infertile for the next 4-8 weeks," Daniel Loper told KITV 4.

The owner says given the design of the feeders, male hogs are specifically affected by "Hog Stop" rations, and other animals are not affected as they aren't administered the feed regularly. 

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK