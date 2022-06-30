Pig contraceptive producers say product used in Hawaii not hormonal

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST SUNDAY...
* WHAT...Trade winds 25 to 30 kt.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters,
Maalaea Bay, Pailolo Channel, Alenuihaha Channel, Big Island
Leeward Waters and Big Island Southeast Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Sunday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Pig hunters expressed concern to the DLNR over a pig contraceptive that producers of the product say is non-toxic and non-hormonal.
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Producers of "Hog Stop", the contraceptive for pigs, say misinformation is circulating about their product in Hawaii.
Several times at a DLNR meeting this week, Pig hunters in Oahu raised concerns over the "Hog Stop" feed.
The Texas based company that produces the feeders and the product says that the contraceptive is both non-hormonal and non-toxic.
A business owner for Hog Stop told KITV that the product is just one tool for curbing the population of feral pigs, and does not negatively impact hunters.
"We hope that we can educate people that we are a safe, humane option. That we are not poisoning these hogs, that they're not gonna find dead hogs all over the place. Our goal is that the hogs eat this product 3 to 5 days out of the month, they were be infertile for the next 4-8 weeks," Daniel Loper told KITV 4.
The owner says given the design of the feeders, male hogs are specifically affected by "Hog Stop" rations, and other animals are not affected as they aren't administered the feed regularly.