Pie companies celebrate for National Pi Day

Honolulu (KITV4) - It’s time for math nerds and pie lovers to unite – it’s National Pi Day!
That's ‘pi’ as in the number used to represent the ratio of a circle’s circumference to its diameter, which is usually rounded down to 3.14 and celebrated today, March 14th.
Of course, dessert shops take advantage of this day to have their own pie celebrations. Hawaiian Pie Company here in Honolulu offers mystery pie boxes today as well as special pies decorated with their own Pi symbols.
”That way, we can kind of sample off new flavors, as well as, people will get different kinds of things that they wouldn’t normally get during the season,” said Andrew Chun-Hori, operations manager for Hawaiian Pie Company.
This kind of celebration initially came as a surprise to the store’s employees–but now, Pi Day is one of Hawaiian Pie Company’s busiest days of the year.
