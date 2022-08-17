 Skip to main content
Phony rental postings on Craigslist using stolen IDs

  • Updated
  • 0
Fake postings try to lure in cash payments

A fake poster, demanding cash payment, has been using a local's stolen ID.

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- The rental in the Craigslist post looks like a deal.

Free parking in Waikiki, it advertises. A 1 bedroom condo is listed a half block from the beach at $50 per night.

Local has identity stolen by Craigslist Posters

Jon Laurion found out his ID had been stolen after he was contacted on LinkedIn by somebody who suspected a scammer.

