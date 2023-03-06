Pharmacare Hawaii offers at-home infusions and care to prevent patients from developing illnesses at hospitals

HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Pharmacare Hawaii is pacing a greater emphasis on out-of hospital services. It says it's important to give patients the option to receive care from the comfort of their own home.
This can help stop the transmission of COVID, respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), and the flu, while freeing up hospital resources to care for those who have no other option but to go to the hospital for care.
You can receive infusions from an infusion suite at Pharmacare Hawaii or from your home.
Mark Hironaka wanted his father to receive care from his home where he felt most comfortable.
He said its what his father wanted--to be close to his family in his final days.
"We always tried to do our best take care of him where he felt most comfortable and wasn't at risk of exposure, especially now days" shares Hironaka.
Pharmacare Hawaii says its important to give patients the option to receive different medications through infusions without having to go to a hospital.
"There was less anxiety, he felt safe at home."
The CEO for Pharmacare Hawaii, Byron Yoshino, says at-home infusions are just as effective as receiving theme at the hospital.
"Maybe even safer because you're not exposed to all the different kinds of bacteria that is available in the hospital" says Yoshino.
Since infusions have to be done so frequently, you can get trained on how to give care.
Nurses will come to your home and teach a family member or care-giver how to give infusions and shots. They provide all the equipment you will need.
"Some of them are getting medications or treatments for months or a long time and they really appreciate bein gable to stay home for it" says registered nurse, Melanie VanSickle.
Vansickle says it takes just about two hours to train someone on how to give infusions. She says nurses will come to your home if you ever need assistance and will always be on call in case of an emergency.
Hironaka says it may feel daunting to give your loved one their medication--but he says nurses will make you feel comfortable and confident.
"You'd be surprised. the caring nurses will make sure you are comfortable, and it is a great feeling to take care of loved one"
he says taking care of his dad reduced stress and gave his family peace of mind.
Avoiding the hospital can not only protect you but save you money as well. Click here to find out more information on the at-home infusions they offer.