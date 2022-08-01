 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Pepper Lamb Gets Locals Laughing with 'Stand Up Honolulu' Launch

  • Updated
  • 0
Stand Up Honolulu welcomes nightly audiences to Kakaako

Pepper Lamb of Stand Up Honolulu plans to expand the number of shows per night in the near future.

KAKAAKO-- Honolulu now has its own nightly stand up comedy club.

KITV 4 stopped by 'Stand Up Honolulu' on a bustling Saturday night on Cooke street in Kakaako, to catch up with club owner and radio personality, Pepper Lamb.

Lamb is the host, club owner, promoter, MC, and even tends to the bar at the 80 seat theater space. The location is the only club in Hawaii to offer up comedy nightly at 8 pm and poetry on Sunday nights. Open mic is held Thursday night at 9:30 after the show, for those brave enough to step up to the stage.

Lamb says it has been a labor of love for the comedian, who envisioned putting up the space over the last decade.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK