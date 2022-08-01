Pepper Lamb Gets Locals Laughing with 'Stand Up Honolulu' Launch

KAKAAKO-- Honolulu now has its own nightly stand up comedy club.
KITV 4 stopped by 'Stand Up Honolulu' on a bustling Saturday night on Cooke street in Kakaako, to catch up with club owner and radio personality, Pepper Lamb.
Lamb is the host, club owner, promoter, MC, and even tends to the bar at the 80 seat theater space. The location is the only club in Hawaii to offer up comedy nightly at 8 pm and poetry on Sunday nights. Open mic is held Thursday night at 9:30 after the show, for those brave enough to step up to the stage.
Lamb says it has been a labor of love for the comedian, who envisioned putting up the space over the last decade.
"I've always worked in bars. You have to have witty comebacks and keep yourself sane. Now, I got a microphone and just like to get my humor out there and make myself laugh," Lamb told Good Morning Hawaii.
Lamb says the aim is to have a dedicated space to perform, for both local artists and those from abroad. The designed space with a 'good vibes' concept is expected to feature Comedy, Improv, Spoken Word, and Poetry.
The club runs a promotion encouraging visitors to photograph themselves with the signature Good Vibes fluorescent sign in the club entryway.
Doors open at 7pm at the performance space at 575 Cooke street, and shows start at 8pm. Lamb intends to add second shows in the future on Fridays and Saturdays at 10pm for the late night crowd.
'Stand Up Honolulu' is owned and will be operated by business partners, Jason “Pepper” Lamb and Christine Tooher, a business manager with Salem Media of Hawaii.
Lamb says family obligations and the Covid-19 shut down compelled him to forego life on the road. With opportunities locally, including appearing at the Baisdell, Lamb decided to focus on bringing laughter to Honolulu. During the day Pepper Lamb works for Hawaii Sports Radio Network as an on air personality, as well as in audio production.