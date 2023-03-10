People share concerns about growing crime in Kaneohe area By Shanila Kabir Shanila Kabir Reporter/MMJ Author facebook Author email Mar 10, 2023 Mar 10, 2023 Updated 31 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save KANEOHE, HAWAII (KITV4) - The suspect of a shooting in Kaneohe last night is still on the loose this Friday afternoon.Around 7:30 Thursday night the man Honolulu police are looking for, confronted a man at this Texaco gas station and demanded money.When he refused, things got physical. The would-be robber tried to escape to a nearby car. He fired several rounds when he saw that the victim was chasing him.Managers at Texaco gas station and another at a nearby McDonalds said detectives were in and out all morning looking for camera footage.An eye witness who declined an on camera interview told KITV4 she was inside and paid for gas when the shooting started. She ran back inside her car where her six-year-old daughter was waiting.she drove off without getting the gas."I heard the shooting or gunfire and then I ran to my car. I was trying to gather myself because I was shaking.”She added the shootout went on for at least two minutes while children were outside fundraising.Nobody was injured including the victim. However, many people walking through Kaneohe the next morning said they were shocked at what happened."Kaneohe is one of the safest parts of the island actually. I recently heard people saying cops were driving around here making rounds. It was surprising to me," said Philip Ignacio, Kahaluu resident.This shooting follows an incident in which a security guard was stabbed to death in this same area."I think this was at night but this can happen day or night. It’s really sad to see the whole area become so dangerous," said Sheri Royal, Kaneohe resident.Star Harringon from Maunawili said she will no longer go to that Texaco gas station. Instead, she will go to Kailua for gas.The investigation is on-going and no arrests have been made.Anyone with information is encouraged to call Honolulu Police Department. Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Shanila Kabir Reporter/MMJ Shanila is an MMJ at KITV4 with a specialization in investigative journalism. She is an Atlanta native and an NYU graduate. Author facebook Author email Follow Shanila Kabir Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today More From KITV 4 Island News Business Retailers warn of 'self-inflicted economic disaster' after largest rail union rejects labor deal Updated Dec 31, 2022 Local Cloudy and breezy with increasing showers, thunderstorms possible Updated Jun 16, 2022 Business Expert shares tips on how to manage inflation in Hawaii Updated Jun 15, 2022 Local Nearly 500 Maui healthcare workers set to strike after tentative agreement fails Updated Mar 6, 2023 Local Man, 70, dies after crashing into telephone pole in Wahiawa Updated Feb 23, 2023 Local Wednesday Weather: Breezy trade winds continue with a mix of sunshine and clouds Updated Jul 6, 2022 Recommended for you