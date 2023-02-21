People getting their hands on animal medication that can cause an overdose

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 7 to 12 feet.
* WHERE...All Hawaiian Waters except Maalaea Bay.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- As drug overdose continue to increase across the U.S. health officials are now warning against medications that are only meant to be used on large animals.
Using medication that is only meant for animals can cause a variety of health issues and in some cases death.
Some people are abusing the pharmaceutical drug, xylazine.
The manager at Hawaii Health and Harm reduction Center, Nikos Leverenz, says there needs to be an increase in drug checkpoints on streets.
"People who use it run the risk of knocking themselves out cold for a bit and can subject themselves to rape, robbery, or fatal overdose in some cases especially when mixed with fentanyl," shares Leverenz.
Xylazine is a drug used on large animals for sedation, anesthesia, muscle relaxation.
The national institute on drug abuse says it is a non-opioid veterinary tranquilizer not meant for human use. But, xylazine has been linked to overdose deaths across the country.
Many users are mixing xylazine with opioids such as fentanyl, heroin, and cocaine to get a prolonged high.
The CDC has been tracking the spread of this drug but doesn't have a plan right now on how to test for it yet.
Veterinarian at Alii Animal Hospital, Dr. Maureen Rankin, says some clients try to get there hands on other pain medications to use on themselves.
"You always are like let's do the assessment first and see what's going on and I have turned clients down before because I don't think it was a appropriate use for that medication. It's a red flag when people come in asking for a specific pain medication" shares Rankin.
As xylazine's use is increasing among people medical researchers are working on creating an antidote.