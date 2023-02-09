People from Hawaii and Japan gather to remember the 22nd anniversary of Ehime Maru tragedy

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM FRIDAY FOR MOST OF
OAHU...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING OVER
THE KOHALA MOUNTAINS AND WAIMEA AREA ON THE BIG ISLAND...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING FOR MOST LOWER
ELEVATION AREAS...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING FOR THE SUMMITS
OF MAUNA KEA MAUNA LOA AND HALEAKALA...

.Strong high pressure northeast of the state will produce locally
damaging trade winds over and downwind of island terrain through
Friday.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, east winds 30 to 35 mph with
localized gusts over 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, east winds
around 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Oahu, mainly near lee facing slopes
including Honolulu, the central valley, and over higher
elevations.

* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 6 AM HST Friday. For
the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM to 6 PM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines
and damage roofs. Power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving
conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk
for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured
properly.

&&

Weather Alert

...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM FRIDAY FOR MOST OF
OAHU...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING OVER
THE KOHALA MOUNTAINS AND WAIMEA AREA ON THE BIG ISLAND...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING FOR MOST LOWER
ELEVATION AREAS...
...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING FOR THE SUMMITS
OF MAUNA KEA MAUNA LOA AND HALEAKALA...

.Strong high pressure northeast of the state will produce locally
damaging trade winds over and downwind of island terrain through
Friday.

...HIGH WIND WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST FRIDAY...
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 6 AM TO 6 PM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...For the High Wind Warning, east winds 30 to 35 mph with
localized gusts over 60 mph. For the Wind Advisory, east winds
around 30 mph with localized gusts over 50 mph expected.

* WHERE...Portions of Oahu, mainly near lee facing slopes
including Honolulu, the central valley, and over higher
elevations.

* WHEN...For the High Wind Warning, until 6 AM HST Friday. For
the Wind Advisory, from 6 AM to 6 PM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Damaging winds may blow down trees and power lines
and damage roofs. Power outages are possible. Travel will be
difficult, especially for high profile vehicles.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Strong winds may lead to property damage. Hazardous driving
conditions due to powerful cross winds will pose a serious risk
for drivers, especially for light weight and high profile
vehicles. Loose outdoor items should be brought inside or secured
properly.

&&

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas 10 to 15 feet.

* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, Oahu
Leeward Waters, Maui County Windward Waters, Maui County
Leeward Waters and Big Island Windward Waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.

&&

People from Hawaii and Japan gather to remember the 22nd anniversary of Ehime Maru tragedy

  • 0
Ehime Maru

Strong gusts of wind interrupted an annual memorial ceremony for the nine people whose lives were cut short more than two decades ago aboard the Ehime Maru.

It's the 22nd anniversary of the tragedy at sea when a Navy submarine smashed into the Uwajima Fisheries High School training ship off the coast of Oahu -- killing four students, two teachers and three crew members.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred