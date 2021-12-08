Pearl City residents hit hard by storms cleaning up from flood damage

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southeast to east winds 20 to 30 kt. Seas up to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Oahu Windward Waters, and Oahu
Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) - Two days after flood waters ravaged Pearl City, neighbors are left picking up the pieces.
A section of Noelani Street was blocked off, as at least 6 homes were flooded.
One of them belongs to Chandra Sugitaya. Her entire home was flooded out, and says when she called for help, crews weren't much help. "They asked me if I need water pushed out of my house, I don't need fricken water pushed out of my house, I need to stop it from coming in," she says.
Now they're trying to salvage what they can. Meanwhile, right across the street, Denise Saki's home, which backs up against Pearl City Highlands Elementary School had two large storage containers that were picked up by flood waters land right in her fence next to her yard.
So far, the DOE hasn't told us they plan on moving them just yet, but was aware of the issue.
Complicating matters for residents the the fact that Noelani Street is not in a flood zone, making things difficult when dealing with insurance.
In the meantime, neighbors just don't want to be forgotten.
"Maybe if I wash away then youll come with the ambulance and put me in morgue. We're just trying to survive, we just lost everything and we just want some help," Chandra says.
