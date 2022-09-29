Pay Raise Activated for Minimum Wage Workers in Hawaii

HONOLULU-- Starting Saturday, Hawaii's minimum wage will increase from 10 dollars and 10 cents, to 12 dollars an hour. That will amount to a near 300 dollar monthly increase for minimum wage workers.
The increase will be the first in four years, as Hawaii is on a plan to meet an 18 dollar an hour minimum wage by 2028.
"This wage increase will mean a lot, not only to the younger workers such as me, but especially to the older workers who are not able to retire," former minimum wage worker Zan Walker told KITV.
Saving paycheck to paycheck has been a pipedream for some. David who works delivering food for one of the delivery app services says day in and day out he encounters those who are struggling.
"It's the 1 percent that's taking all the money you know. And it's the people that are suffering. And you look around you and it's so sad, David told KITV,
"Especially in these fast food minimum wage jobs, they're the hardest jobs because of the multi tasking involved, the pay that's involved, and the hours, and the customer service they have to deal with."
Others we spoke to say they support the wage hike.
"I thought it was 15. I think it should be 15. with the price of everything goin up who can live here," Peter said.
"So they need to increase it to level the playing field here. I actually think the more money they make, the more money they spend and it all goes back to the economy," Marshall said, who is visiting from Chicago.
Advocates for the wage hike say workers need the boost to keep up with Hawaii's high cost of living.
The legislature enacted minimum wage increases to go in effect every two years through 2028. Critics of the wage hike say the timing is wrong, citing rising inflation and the delayed economic recovery from the pandemic.