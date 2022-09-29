 Skip to main content
Pay Raise Activated for Minimum Wage Workers in Hawaii

The minimum wage hike has been a long time coming and those who have worked in industries such as fast food are eager for the increase.
Minimum wage hike set to go in effect in Hawaii

Minimum wages increases are slated every two years in Hawaii until 2028.

HONOLULU-- Starting Saturday, Hawaii's minimum wage will increase from 10 dollars and 10 cents, to 12 dollars an hour. That will amount to a near 300 dollar monthly increase for minimum wage workers.

The increase will be the first in four years, as Hawaii is on a plan to meet an 18 dollar an hour minimum wage by 2028.

