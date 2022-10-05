Patient care at risk as nursing homes struggle with staffing shortages

Barbara Ferreira was admitted into the Avalon Care Center in Kalihi about a month ago after suffering a stroke.
Family members say what they witnessed there was heartbreaking.
"We couldn't figure out why she was scared until probably a couple of weeks in. She was messing herself overnight and nobody would come and help her clean up or change her bedding or anything," said her son-in-law Lance Ling. "And we would find her in the morning with with her mess still there and it's all kind of drying up."
Health care workers have sounded the alarm about severe staffing shortages and now families say patients are suffering the consequences at nursing homes like this.
"I don't think there's enough...people to help," said Ferreira, 86. "They just don't have enough time."
In a statement, Avalon Care Center Administrator Ka'iulani Ka'alekahi says the 'unprecedented staffing shortages in Hawaii' is challenging. She says the facility does have adequate staff to safely care for residents, which is the top priority.
But the Hawaii Nurses Association told KITV4 because of the workforce shortages, long-term care facilities are mandating double shifts, causing burnout and driving out staff.
"The quality of care is going to go down if you normally work an eight-hour shift and you're mandated to stay over and work 16 and you're exhausted," said HNA president Daniel Ross. "Human beings can only take so much of that and then they'll move to greener pastures."
The state's currently short about 1,500 registered nurses and nurse's aids, according to the Healthcare Association of Hawaii. And health care leaders say the shortages are only getting worse.