Passengers experience half-day long delays at HNL airport this busy weekend

HONOLULU (KITV4) - More than a hundred flights have been delayed at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport since Friday, May 12th.
Many of them were Hawaiian Airlines flights.
HONOLULU (KITV4) - More than a hundred flights have been delayed at the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport since Friday, May 12th.
Many of them were Hawaiian Airlines flights.
It is also a big weekend in Hawaii – Mother’s Day and graduation at University of Hawaii at Manoa. The demand and a third party internet provider contributed to the issues at Hawaiian Airlines.
“We found out my boyfriend’s flight got completely cancelled and now we've been trying to wait and we never heard anything back from the airline. They never rescheduled anything so he had to completely buy a new ticket to get here,” said Emma Terhune, visitor from California.
More than 35% of their flights were delayed and 6% of them were cancelled. Passengers said they expect those numbers to increase as the weekend goes on.
A passenger leaving the Daniel K. Inouye International Airport denied an on camera interview but told KITV4 he lost more than half a day due to the fight delay itself, on top of what he called inaccurate flight updates from Hawaiian Airlines.
He said he was advised to arrive hours earlier due to high congestion and after he arrived, he saw the hours-long delay was announced.
Payton Antonio, a student in Portland, said she expected flight issues because she was following developments on social media. However, her flight from Oregon went smoothly.
"It helped in our favor, it wasn’t delayed but I do see a lot of the bags from yesterday's delays coming in so it’s nice to see they came in and they're not lost," said Antonio.
Another passenger coming back from Oregon said the flight back went like clockwork.
"My son is a flight attendant for Hawaiian Airlines and they’re outstanding. They are the most cordial airline in the world and everything was on time," said Betsy Gunderson, Honolulu resident.
Hawaiian Airlines is active on social media and offering customer support and updates to their internet outage.
Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com
Reporter/MMJ
Shanila is an MMJ at KITV4 with a specialization in investigative journalism. She is an Atlanta native and an NYU graduate.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Check your email for details.
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Thank you. Your purchase was successful.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.