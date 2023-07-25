Part of the old Waialua Sugar Mill to be torn down

"Time marches on with or without us and Waialua's hanging on by a thread," said Debora Driscoll, owner of North Shore Soap Factory in the former Waialua Sugar Mill.
This smokestack is the first thing people see when driving into Waialua. And it's the last remnant of the old Hawaii plantation era.
"This smokestack is iconic," Driscoll said. "It overlooks all of Waialua. And I understand that there are cracks and it's falling and it's rusted. It's over 100 years old."
But a big part of it will soon be torn down, after the city cited owner Watumull Properties Corp. in 2019 for safety issues, including cracks, flaking and rusting metal.
"It's sad, because this has been the pillar of the community for so many decades," Driscoll added. "And all of Waialua there are descendants of the Sugar Mill workers so it means a lot to everyone. It's our cityscape."
Watumull Properties said it is trying to save as much of the smokestack as it can, while keeping the community safe.
Some residents said they didn't have a chance to weigh in on how to preserve the landmark.
"It's an old time town. People are very invested and when they don't find out until the 11th hour, it causes quite the ruckus," said Waialua resident Racquel Achiu. "And locals are very, very strong within the community to preserve what's left."
The property owner plans to keep at least 38-feet of the structure in place to maintain the character of the mill that was once a gathering place for Waialua's plantation workers and generations of families.
"We've been so impacted through the years by the influx of tourism and new residents and different lifestyles and a different change," Achiu said. "And we realize change is inevitable, but we want responsible change and we want the community to know that they still matter."