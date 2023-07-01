Parking rates increasing at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport starting July 1st

Multimedia Journalist
HONOLULU, Hawaii (KITV4)-- Starting July 1st, parking rates will increase at Daniel K. Inouye International Airport.
If you park for 6 hours the rate will increase from $19 to $20.
Parking between 7 and 8 hours will now cost you 2 more dollars. That rate is increasing from 20 to 22 dollars.
lastly, if you park more than 8 hours instead of owing $22 it will now cost you $24.
The changes are a part of the incremental rate structure created in 2018.
The increase helps fund a camera tracking system for entering and departing vehicles, automated calculations of parking fees, and LED displays of available stalls.
The 15-minute grace period and parking rate for the first hour will remain the same, to support use of the parking structures for community members dropping off or picking up passengers at HNL.
