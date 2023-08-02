Parents scramble to find transportation amid statewide bus driver shortage

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING PEAK HIGH TIDE THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH THIS
AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure
for all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...During times of high tide through this afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and watch out for overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Days before the new school year begins, many parents are scrambling to figure out how they're going to get their kids to school because of a statewide bus driver shortage.
Without enough bus drivers, both public and private school families are worried, including this parent who asked not to be identified.
"Definitely panicking cause it's a short time to try to figure it out," she said. "It's really stressful. I have three kids in three different schools. Single parent and schools in different directions so for me it doesn't leave an option to get my kids all to school."
To deal with the shortage, some private schools are doubling up routes for drivers.
"Some of the creative solutions include us being able to schedule multiple runs for a bus driver," said Chad Takatsugi, spokesman for Kamehameha Schools Kapalama. "Maybe some of the older kids, we'd pick them up earlier, bring them to school and then head back out to pick up at another community."
That's after the state Department of Education suspended bus service at more than a dozen schools.
"We've noticed that a lot of our of our partners and a lot of our peer schools are starting to take some pretty drastic measures," he said.
Roberts Hawaii said many of its bus drivers have retired, found other positions or left the industry.
It's offering drivers eight hours of pay for four hours of work a day, with sign-on bonuses of up to $1,000 dollars.
Even with competitive salaries, places like Saint Louis School haven't been able to hire a driver in about a year.
"It's few and far between that people are out there," said Principal Tim Los Banos.
That's why Saint Louis School teachers are being asked to plan ahead.
"Plan ahead and look into either alternatives that could actually be done. Say for example, you walk your students down as a group with the chaperones down to the beach," Los Banos said. "If they do have to book the buses, we're telling them start now."