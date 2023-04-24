Parents push back against plan to relocate Hawaiian language immersion students in Kane'ohe

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For decades, many in Kaneohe have fought to have their own kindergarten through 12th grade kula kaiapuni, or Hawaiian language immersion school.
Ke Kula Kaiapuni o Pu'ohala currently enrolls students from kindergarten through 9th grade. The freshman class just opened up this year with four students. However, the Department of Education (DOE) is planning to relocate the high schoolers at Pu'ohala to Castle High School up the road next school year.
The DOE designated Castle as the kaiapuni pathway for high school students who live in the area, but parents are pushing to keep the students at Pu'ohala.
"I can see that they want to get it (the program) started but it's as if, like they're saying, 'It's the growing pains' from doing that but we don't want to put our keiki through those growing pains," parent Jillian Luis argued. "We want them (the students) to thrive and we want them to excel in an environment that's already been created."
Luis added the hui makua, or parent group, disagrees with routing the kaiapuni students to Castle because they want their kids immersed in an entirely Hawaiian-speaking campus, and not speaking Hawaiian in a classroom at an English-speaking school.
Before the 9th grade program started this year, graduating 8th graders, of course, simply went to other schools. Now, Pu'ohala parents are insisting on having a K-12 immersion program in their community and started an online petition soliciting support for their demand.
"We're trying to say that we have a right to have a Hawaiian pathway, and a Hawaiian language and a Hawaiian cultural pathway that's separate from the English pathway. Not to say that one is better than the other, but that the Hawaiian language deserves to live, deserves to thrive," Luis asserted.
Complex Area Superintendent Ed Noh provided the following statement to KITV:
"The Castle-Kahuku complex is committed to the continual success of all Kaiapuni students. Castle High School is the designated Kaiapuni pathway for students in grades 9-12 in the Castle Complex and it will follow the Foundational and Administrative Framework for Kaiapuni Education (FAFKE) as a guiding document with the support of the Office of Hawaiian Education within the Hawaiʻi Department of Education. Our goal is to provide for a smooth transition between Pū’ōhala School and Castle High School and we are excited to offer that opportunity for the 2023-24 school year."