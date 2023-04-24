 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Parents push back against plan to relocate Hawaiian language immersion students in Kane'ohe

  • Updated
  • 0
Ke Kula Kaiapuni o Puohala

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- For decades, many in Kaneohe have fought to have their own kindergarten through 12th grade kula kaiapuni, or Hawaiian language immersion school.

Ke Kula Kaiapuni o Pu'ohala currently enrolls students from kindergarten through 9th grade. The freshman class just opened up this year with four students. However, the Department of Education (DOE) is planning to relocate the high schoolers at Pu'ohala to Castle High School up the road next school year. 

February is Hawaiian language month

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Promotional Offers

No promotional rates found.

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred