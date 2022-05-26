 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Parents on edge after threats reported at two Hawaii schools

  • 0
Nanakuli threat

"I was a little on edge," says parent Austin Mendoza after the Uvalde shooting in Texas.  He was even more worried to send his daughter to school for the last day of class at Ka Waihona public charter school in Nanakuli after getting a message from the school there was a threat.

"Ka Waihona has experienced a threat for tomorrow morning, we have alerted law enforcement and will be ready early on campus to receive students and ensure their safety," the audio message told parents.

The school tells KITV4 about half of their students didn't attend because of the threat, and for those that did, law enforcement was called in to monitor the school.

"The immediate reaction was just to make sure they had police there and to stay in the general area until she gets off school which was at 11," Mendoza says.

It wasn't just Oahu.  At Lanai High and Elementary School, a similar threat was reported, and police were also called to that school.

Honolulu Police tell KITV4 they've opened an investigation into 1st degree terroristic threat case.  No arrests have been made.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK