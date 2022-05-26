Parents on edge after threats reported at two Hawaii schools

"I was a little on edge," says parent Austin Mendoza after the Uvalde shooting in Texas. He was even more worried to send his daughter to school for the last day of class at Ka Waihona public charter school in Nanakuli after getting a message from the school there was a threat.
"Ka Waihona has experienced a threat for tomorrow morning, we have alerted law enforcement and will be ready early on campus to receive students and ensure their safety," the audio message told parents.
The school tells KITV4 about half of their students didn't attend because of the threat, and for those that did, law enforcement was called in to monitor the school.
"The immediate reaction was just to make sure they had police there and to stay in the general area until she gets off school which was at 11," Mendoza says.
It wasn't just Oahu. At Lanai High and Elementary School, a similar threat was reported, and police were also called to that school.
Honolulu Police tell KITV4 they've opened an investigation into 1st degree terroristic threat case. No arrests have been made.
