 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Parents of murder suspect call for changes in processing mentally ill detainees

  • Updated
  • 0
Michael Armstrong's parents call for transparency

The parents of Michael Armstrong say they have reached out to elected officials regarding protocols for processing mentally ill detainees.

KAPOLEI (KITV4) --  The parents of Michael Armstrong are calling on elected officials to address systemic failures, exposed after their son was released from the Kapolei Police substation on February 15th. 

Armstrong, who has a history of mental illness, had only been in a halfway house for 6 nights before he missed the 6pm curfew. It led to a fight with a staff member who called police.

Tony and Nicholette Armstrong want to know what happened after that, and why red flags were not raised by HPD regarding Michael Armstrong's mental health history.

HPD has not responded to KITV's inquiries asking to clarify MH-1 protocols in regards to an emergency psyche evaluation. 

The Prosecuting Attorney's office declined to charge Armstrong after the February 15th incident, though he struck a police officer. Armstrong was instead released the evening outside the Kapolei police station. He then allegedly beat a houseless woman, Linda Johnson, who had been displaced herself two days before.

"My son hit a cop. He should have been in jail until they figured out how to charge him. But no they released him. To where? Who did they release him to?" Nicholette Armstrong told KITV 4. 

Michael Armstrong is scheduled to appear in court on March 21. He is being charged with second degree murder.

Do you have a story idea? Email news tips to news@kitv.com

Tags

Recommended for you

Offers go here

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Thank you. Your account has been registered. Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK