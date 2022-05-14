Parents are surprised they were able to get their kids in the Summer Fun Program

HONOLULU (KITV4) - Registration started early on the morning of May14th for the Summer Fun program. Some parents arrived at the parks as early as 6 AM while many others camped out overnight.
“I think we came here at 8 in the morning and even then, there was a huge line. I didn’t think I was going to make it but I did,” said Liyu and Du, a parent at Manoa Valley District Park.
However, once the doors opened at 9 am, many parents learned that the demand for a spot was not as intense this year. However, there were some that hit full capacity.
The Mānoa Valley District Park officials said their limit was 350 keiki. 30 minutes before closing registration at noon, the program there still had room for an additional 100 applications.
“We went to the Paki park in the morning first at 6:30 and around 10, they announced there was now a waiting list. A friend told there is still availability at Manoa Park and I rushed here. I am still so surprised I got a spot,” said Eri Huster, a parent at Manoa Valley District Park.
A volunteer at Manoa park said she didn't think they were going to hit full capacity this year. She said many parents aren't comfortable sending their kids back.
Demand isn’t as high this year but there are keiki on the waiting list at the more popular locations. The program is hiring for at least 100 spots across all locations in hopes to take in more of those families.