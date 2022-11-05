Paradise Air aircraft crashes killing both driver and passenger

NORTH SHORE (KITV4) - An aircraft from Paradise Air crashed down Saturday morning at Oahu’s North Shore – killing both inside, the pilot and rider.
The fatal accident closed the road to Ka’ena Point for several hours.
Co-owner of Paradise Air located at the Dillingham Air field declined an on-camera interview but said in a statement:
"We are saddened by today's tragedy. I personally knew the pilot for 20 years. Right now, we will pause operations at Paradise Air for at least a week to figure out what went wrong," said Denise Sanders, co-owner of Paradise Air.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board have taken charge of this investigation.
Several drivers were turned away at Ka’ena Point although it did not cause heavy traffic. Most people at the scene were visitors exploring the North Shore and Kaena Point.
"We came up because we wanted to hike today but the road is blocked off. We saw a couple of medical examiner trucks drive by so it seems like the area is shut off for the day," said Dana Vines, a visitor.
a nearby resident told KITV4 these gliders regularly fly over his house and he himself was a pilot for years.
He said the weather did not seem dangerous.
Today is a nice day for flying. It’s kind of rough for a power glider to be flying right now but I know them guys are good. Maybe he let the young guy take over which is kind of crazy if he did. Maybe they were too low cause of the turbulence from the ground and that caused them to crash," said William Herron Sr., Haleiwa resident.
The identities for the pilot and rider haven't been released or what caused the accident. We will have more information as the investigation goes on.
