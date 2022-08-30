Panel discusses how abortion trigger laws on mainland could impact Hawaii

HONOLULU-- While abortion protections in Hawaii remain unchanged, a panel at the Oahu YWCA this week discussed possible impacts after Roe v. Wade was overturned.
This, as federal abortion protections have changed in other parts of the country, most recently, Texas. Will it mean those seeking an abortion travel from states like Texas to Hawaii?
The YWCA panel also focused on the issue of access to abortion in all parts of the state of Hawaii. In stark contrast, the Texas law makes an abortion a felony in that state with up to life in prison for anyone who performs an abortion.
But advocates want to make it clear, abortion is legally protected here at home in Hawaii, though panelists have unanswered legal concerns in terms of those seeking care from other states.
"They could be prosecuted under the aiding and abetting law. Or Texas could try to go beyond its borders to try to prosecute people who give a Texas citizen an abortion here in Hawaii, we just don't know," Attorney Corianne W. Lau remarked of the current uncertainty.
"Legislatures are analyzing the impact of Dobbs, and where we might shore up, clarify laws and protections so the people in our state are not harmed further by laws from other states," Rep. Della Au Belatti said.
The Texas law is accompanied by a civil penalty no less than 100 thousand dollars against abortion providers in violation of the new law. The state of Tennessee also had a similar trigger law go into effect.
When it comes down the public deciding, the state of Kansas voted to protect abortion as a right last month in the Sunflower state.