Palolo ridge landowner calls community meeting to talk about dangerous rockfalls

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR ALL HAWAIIAN ISLANDS UNTIL 12 AM
HST THURSDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE BIG ISLAND SUMMITS UNTIL 6
PM HST SUNDAY...
...HIGH WIND WARNING IN EFFECT FOR THE HALEAKALA SUMMIT UNTIL 6
AM HST THURSDAY...
.Strong and gusty winds will continue for lower elevations across
the state through midnight tonight before diminishing during the
early morning hours on Thursday.
Dangerously strong winds will affect the higher elevations on the
Big Island and Haleakala. The winds will be particularly long
lasting over the Big Island summits.
...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL MIDNIGHT TONIGHT...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds 25 to 35 mph with localized
gusts over 50 mph expected.
* WHERE...Niihau, Kauai, Oahu, Molokai, Lanai, Kahoolawe, and
lower elevations of Maui and the Big Island.
* WHEN...Until 12 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Winds this strong can tear off shingles, knock down
tree branches, blow away tents and unsecured objects, and make
it difficult to drive, particularly for high profile vehicles.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Watch out for falling tree branches when walking or driving. Make
sure tents and awnings are secure or take them down. Be prepared
for power outages.
&&
Weather Alert
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
THURSDAY...
* WHAT...Southwest to west winds increasing to 20 to 30 knots.
Seas building to 15 to 22 feet today.
* WHERE...Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...From 6 AM this morning to 6 AM HST Thursday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
Palolo ridge landowner Peter Savio calls community meeting to talk about dangerous rockfalls.
Savio is calling a community meeting for people who live in Palolo Valley and neighboring valleys on Mar. 25. The time and location are still being planned.
Savio says he hopes to "look for solutions. Express our concerns and see if we can't come up with a solution."
"The solution would be a Waimea-type mitigation fence. That's the solution. Those are very expensive to put in," he said, referring to the fence on the cliffs above Waimea Bay where the rocks fell on Feb. 5.
"I was planting an urban forest in Waikele and as I was planting it I thought, it was holding rocks in place and preventing erosion. This might be a solution," noted Savio.
He says the answers generated here could help the whole state, pointing out there were three rockfalls in ten days this year.
Besides Sasaki's near miss, there was this one on Kamehameha Highway near Waimea Bay on February 5, and on February 8, a rock smashed through the wall into the bedroom where Aiea homeowner Tyler Ramelb and his wife were sleeping.
"It's not a Palolo problem, it's an island-wide problem. We've been lucky more people haven't been killed by rocks coming down," Savio said.
"DLNR’s Land Division cannot confirm any offer from Savio or a rejection. The Land Division is not interested in the land where the boulder came from or fell," said Russell Tsuji of DLNR's Land Division.
"We were informed that the State Attorney General's office has taken the lead for State agencies on the Palolo boulder incident. Our City Administration checked with the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency (HiEMA) last week Friday, March 3, and they indicated there have been no requests for assistance from the residents to HIEMA’s State Warning Point, which is identified as the point of contact for any questions from residents," said Councilmember Calvin Say, who represents the district.