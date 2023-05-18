Pahoa residents salute local police force

PAHOA-- Car after car blared its horns in support of a sign wave in front of the Pahoa substation along Keaau Pahoa Road Thursday in the Puna District.
Sign wave events were held simultaneously across the Big Island for National Police Week.
Ceremonies were held Tuesday in Kona and on Monday to start the week in Hilo, honoring those who have fallen in the line of duty.
A name was added to the memorial wall in Hilo to honor a Kohala Police Captain who died in the line of duty 132 years ago. Captain T. Simeona had his name added to join five others.
The most recent incident in which a police officer lost his life on the Big Island in the line of duty was 2018, not far from the Pahoa station in Mountain View during a traffic stop along Highway 11. Officer Bronson Kaliloa did not survive a 2018 shooting.
"He's you always thought of. There's photos and a special place of his uniform hanging there in the Pahoa Station," Chaplain Lorin Carmichael told KITV4, "Although Puna's percentage crime rate is so high but yet the support from community is here yet. And you know, that I got to say, man, big mahalo to everybody out there in the community. This is not your normal, average, typical job. It's not just for anybody-- but it's for those that are serving that are special, and they are special."
Two other officers died in the 1990s, Officers Ronald Jitchaku and Kenneth Keliipio.
President Kennedy started National Police Day under his administration. National Police Week has been celebrated recently across the country.