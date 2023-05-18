 Skip to main content
Pahoa residents salute local police force

National Police Week Honored on Big Island

Residents showed up on Keaau Pahoa road to support a sign wave for Hawaii Police.

Sign wave at Pahoa substation honors officers

Hawaii Island Police Department opens a year-round recruitment application window.

PAHOA-- Car after car blared its horns in support of a sign wave in front of the Pahoa substation along Keaau Pahoa Road Thursday in the Puna District.

Sign wave events were held simultaneously across the Big Island for National Police Week.

An error occurred