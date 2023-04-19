Paddlers try to revive prestigious Na Wahine O Ke Kai race

MOLOKAI, Hawaii (KITV-4) -- For 40 years, the renowned Na Wahine O Ke Kai outrigger canoe race has drawn esteemed women paddlers from across the globe.
The 40-mile trek across the Kaiwi Channel from Molokai to Oahu includes about 70 wa'a, or canoes, and was last held in 2019. After the Coronavirus pandemic hit, the race lost some of its sponsors, so organizers are now searching for new ones.
"It's a cultural event. It's something that represents Hawaii, represents women achieving the goal of having their own race, we don't want to lose that," paddler Andrea Moller of Team Bradley said.
Bradley added the effort to restore the race does not just involve raising funds, but detailed planning as well. Paddlers are trying to find a ride to Molokai to avoid catching Mokulele, the only airline that flies to the island.
"We're even trying to get the local escort boats to see if they can shuttle paddlers from Maui to Molokai to prevent overwhelming Molokai and respecting the island," Moller explained.
Additionally, Moller and Team Bradley organized a GoFundMe page to help repair the weather-damaged dirt road to Hale O Lono, where the paddlers take off from.
"That's not only going to be a help to Na Wahine O Ke Kai to make it happen, but also help for the people of Molokai," Moller said.
While the women's race is scheduled for September, there is still no word on whether the men's Molokai to Oahu race will run.