Paddlers try to revive prestigious Na Wahine O Ke Kai race

MOLOKAI, Hawaii (KITV-4) -- For 40 years, the renowned Na Wahine O Ke Kai outrigger canoe race has drawn esteemed women paddlers from across the globe.

The 40-mile trek across the Kaiwi Channel from Molokai to Oahu includes about 70 wa'a, or canoes, and was last held in 2019. After the Coronavirus pandemic hit, the race lost some of its sponsors, so organizers are now searching for new ones. 

