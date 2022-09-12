Owner of 'FCKBLM' license plate sues City and County of Honolulu

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES...
.A south swell may briefly push surf heights to advisory levels
along south facing shores through tonight.
...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...
* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.
* WHEN...Through 6 AM HST Tuesday.
* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.
&&
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's a been a years-long ongoing battle over an offensive license plate seen on Oahu roads. And now the owner is finally taking a stand.
Edward Odquina, the owner of the "F-C-K-B-L-M" license plate, is now suing the City and County of Honolulu.
After initially approving the plates, the City admitted the approval was a mistake -- and recalled the plates.
After more than a year, and multiple letters from the city, Odquina has still refused to return the plates.
The City suspended his registration, and recently approved taking legal action to get the plates back.
Odquina claims his First Amendment rights are being violated.
"People take some concern with regard to what they percieve to be the specific message here, but remember that free speech covers all speech, it doesn't matter whether or not you agree with the message or whether or not you find it offensive, rough speech, offensive speech is free speech," says Kevin O'Grady, the attorney representing Odquina in the suit.
The city wouldn't comment on Odquina's lawsuit, citing pending litigation.
A hearing on some of the motions in the case is set for October 18th.