Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR SOUTH FACING SHORES...

.A south swell may briefly push surf heights to advisory levels
along south facing shores through tonight.

...HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Surf 7 to 10 feet.

* WHERE...South facing shores of all Hawaiian Islands.

* WHEN...Through 6 AM HST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Moderate. Expect strong breaking waves, shore break,
and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult
and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by
ocean safety officials and exercise caution.

Owner of 'FCKBLM' license plate sues City and County of Honolulu

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- It's a been a years-long ongoing battle over an offensive license plate seen on Oahu roads. And now the owner is finally taking a stand.

Edward Odquina, the owner of the "F-C-K-B-L-M" license plate, is now suing the City and County of Honolulu.

