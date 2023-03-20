Over 450,000 people in Hawaii are covered by Med-QUEST, but that soon could change

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- More than 450,000 people in Hawaii are covered by Med-QUEST. That's one in every three people in the state. This record-setting number is largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Throughout the course of the pandemic, members received continuous and uninterrupted coverage, but that soon can change.
Beginning in April 2023, the Department of Human Services will start reaching out via letters to Med-QUEST members. It will let them know if they have qualified for renewal or if they need to send additional information before they can be renewed.
These letters will be sent out over the course of a year, DHS encourages you to be patient while waiting to receive the letter.
In preparation for this renewal period, Med-QUEST asks members to do the following:
Be sure to update your contact information by logging into your account on Medical.mybenefits.hawaii.gov or by calling the Health Plan number on the back of your insurance card.
If you no longer need QUEST (Medicaid) coverage, call us at 1-800-316-8005, (TTY/TDD 711) to let us know.
Starting in April, be on the lookout for a pink envelope with a pink letter that will provide instructions on eligibility renewals. This pink letter may require a response in order to maintain health coverage. Be sure to read the letter and follow all instructions, if applicable.
If you need coverage but no longer qualify for Med-QUEST, please check with your employer to see if you are eligible for health insurance coverage.
If you are not eligible for health insurance through your employer, please visit the Health Insurance Marketplace at www.HealthCare.Gov or by calling 1-800-318-2596 to make sure you stay well and stay covered!
The state director for AARP, Keali'i Lopez, says Med-QUEST is a great safety net to make sure families can have the healthcare they need. She expects less people to qualify for Med-QUEST because they now have a job that provides the insurance or make too much to receive it.
"Regrettably people became either underemployed or lost their jobs entirely and no longer were eligible for employed sponsored health insurance" shares Lopez.