Over 450,000 people in Hawaii are covered by Med-QUEST, but that soon can change

  • Updated
  • 0
Med-QUEST

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- More than 450,000 people in Hawaii are covered by Med-QUEST. That's one in every three people in the state. This record-setting number is largely due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

Throughout the course of the pandemic, members received continuous and uninterrupted coverage, but that soon can change.

