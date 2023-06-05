Outrigger canoe paddler is one of two people dead from suspected fentanyl overdose

HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Two people are dead and three hospitalized after suspected overdoses at the Outrigger Reef Hotel.
Authorities are once again warning people about the dangers of fentanyl.
The Honolulu Medical Examiner confirmed to KITV4 that Steven Berengue and Joseph Iseke have died.
Berengue's friends are grieving the loss of a major player in outrigger canoe paddling in the islands.
"Berengue as a man, as a human, as a person was awesome and akamai and this breaks my heart to hear the news last night on what happened," said Doug VeraCruz.
Always there to lend a hand.
"Anyone that needed help would reach out to him and he'd figure it out," VeraCruz said.
Police say the potent synthetic opioid drug fentanyl was detected at the scene when emergency crews responded to the Outrigger Reef Waikiki Beach Resort early Sunday morning.
"We're going on fentanyl overdose calls pretty much every day now at least one -- sometimes more," said Dr. Jim Ireland, director of the Honolulu Emergency Services Department.
According to the Hawaii High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area, fentanyl-related deaths in Hawaii jumped from 48 deaths in 2021 to a record-high of 79 in 2022.
"It is heartbreaking," said Gary Yabuta, executive director of the Hawaii HIDTA. "Everybody in Hawaii unless you live in a vacuum probably knows somebody that was impacted by drug abuse and addiction."
