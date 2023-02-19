Outpouring of support for Sara Yara

There was an outpouring of support on the streets of Honolulu Sunday on Kapiolani Boulevard where sixteen year old McKinley High School student Sara Yara was struck and killed Wednesday by a hit a run driver.
Mitchel Miyashiro, 45, allegedly struck the 16-year-old on Kapiolani and then took off. He's been released pending further investigation and he also has an extensive number of previous traffic violations.
Signs could be seen far and wide in support of Yara Sunday. A growing number of people want to see upgrades when it comes to safety precautions in Honolulu.
Honolulu resident, Jessica Spurrier said, "With Honolulu metro and so many people trying to get around, we need to just think outside the box and spend some more money to protect the people who are trying to get around on foot and on wheels."
Area police arrived and showed their support. Acting Major of the Traffic Division with HPD Stason Tanaka said, "Yara had a bright future ahead of her, so HPD is out here with her family and friends to help build awareness, traffic awareness and to urge everyone to drive safely - look out for one another on the roadways, I think it takes everyone to help prevent these kind of unfortunate collisions."
Just beginning to mourn her daughters loss, Sara's mother Chevylyn Saniatan wants to see more precautions taken on local streets.
Saniatan told KITV4, "They need to put speed bumps to slow down speeding drivers, whatever we can to save our children, to not have another grieve the way the way that I am, to lose a child. Her twin is so devastated, not only did she see the accident because she was there with her, but now she's grieving because she's graduating alone."
Tanaka added, "If you're a motorist you have to make sure that you're not distracted, of course do not drink and drive, do not use your cell phones, always wear your seatbelts, and just be mindful of your surroundings."
