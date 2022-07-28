Outdoor dining returns to Oahu in a boon to restaurant businesses

HONOLULU (KITV4) - The city's getting ready to restart a program it hopes will provide a boon to businesses. And restaurant operators say it's a small step toward economic recovery.
"Even just a few more seats outside gives restaurants so much of a boost," said Sheryl Matsuoka, executive director of the Hawaii Restaurant Association.
Outdoor dining became popular on Oahu during the height the pandemic and helped struggling restaurants make ends meet.
But the program ended once the city's emergency order expired in March.
"Climbing out of the hole is difficult and it's slow going forward, but it's getting better," said Robert Yamazaki, owner of Yakitori Hachibei.
We first told you about Yakitori Hachibei in March when the Honolulu Liquor Commission cited the Chinatown restaurant for serving liquor outdoors. At the time, Yamazaki says he did not know the city program had ended. But now that it's returning, he hopes that extra capacity will help restaurants increase sales.
"It's critically important that we provide every avenue possible to help with our small businesses and restaurants as they recover from the pandemic," said Honolulu councilwoman Esther Kia'aina.
Mayor Rick Blangiardi signed a bill last week to resume outdoor dining under a two-year pilot program. "We also hope that it's really going to help our restaurants because more than anything they were really hammered during COVID," Blangiardi said.
The city's Department of Transportation Services will be issuing permits for outdoor dining.
"I believe it's actually a really good idea to help small businesses and everyone build their bottom line," restaurant customer Joey Cachola Prather.
Kristen joined KITV4 in March 2021 after working for the past two decades as a newspaper reporter. Kristen's goal is to produce meaningful journalism that educates, enlightens and inspires to affect positive change in society.