Operation Firestorm results in multiple arrests

...MINOR COASTAL FLOODING DURING HIGH TIDE THIS WEEK...
...COASTAL FLOOD STATEMENT IN EFFECT FROM SUNDAY AFTERNOON
THROUGH WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...Isolated minor coastal flooding expected.
* WHERE...Vulnerable low-lying coastal roadways, docks, boat
ramps, marina parking lots, and other coastal infrastructure.
* WHEN...Afternoon hours around the daily peak tides.
* IMPACTS...Flooding of beaches that are normally dry, minor
coastal erosion, and saltwater inundation.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Avoid driving through flooded roadways. If you are forced to
drive through salt water, be sure to rinse your vehicle with
fresh water. Move electronics, vehicles or other valuables to
higher ground. Monitor vessels to ensure mooring lines don't get
too tight and be aware of overwash around boat ramps. Secure
canoes or other watercraft stowed on beaches.
&&
Submit your coastal flooding photos to the University of Hawaii;
Sea Grant College Program's Hawaii and Pacific Islands King;
Tides Project at:;
PacificIslandsKingTides.org
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- HPD and federal law enforcement agents executed search warrants at four locations in Kalihi and Kaheka Thursday as part of "Operation Firestorm."
One of Oahu's continual areas of concern is near Kalihi Uka Community Park, where kids play basketball regularly, it's also right next to an elementary school, and that hasn't slowed down criminal activity.
Frustrated over repeat crimes in the community, Kalihi resident Harry Placido told KITV4, "They keep coming back and they're still here and there's nothing more the law can do."
Police say from all the raids on Thursday, they arrested three people for multiple drug offenses and a fourth person for second degree electronic enticement of a minor, they also recovered illegal drugs and cash, along with 45 gambling devices from three separate game rooms, additional arrests are likely.
Police Chief Joe Logan stated, "This is the second Firestorm - the public can expect to see more operations like this in the future, illegal drugs and gambling are often linked to additional crime activity including crimes of violence."
Logan added, "HPD would like to thank law enforcement partners for their commitment to making Oahu safer for everyone."