...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM HST FRIDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast winds to 25 kt and seas 7 to 10 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Windward Waters, Maui County Leeward
Waters, Kauai Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest
Waters, Kauai Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County
Windward Waters, Oahu Windward Waters and Oahu Leeward Waters.
* WHEN...Until 6 PM HST Friday.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
&&
One-on-one with Gov. Ige: governor talks gas prices, mask mandates, Red Hill, and more
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- From a pandemic, to a water crisis, and surging gas prices, Hawaii is facing multiple challenges.
In a wide-ranging one-on-one interview with KITV4 today, KITV's Tom George sat down with Governor Ige about those topics and more.
In just a few days, Hawaii is let to become the last state in the nation to drop its indoor mask mandate. Gov. Ige says he's defending his decision to wait longer than other states despite the CDC recommendation.
He also says even though masks will now be optional, he personally plans to keep his on. "The mandate goes away it becomes a personal decision and I will continue to wear a mask in those situations where I'm interacting with people that I don't know what their status is, so I certainly will be wearing a mask when I'm a Longs and out and about," he says.
But Ige isn't planning on making on any changes to requiring masks at schools. "I do believe that as the case counts continue to drop and we see fewer patients in the hospitals, you know we will continue dropping the mask mandate," he says.
When it comes to Red Hill, Governor Ige says he supports the decision to shut down and defuel the facility, but when it comes to the overall relationship between Hawaii and the military he says he supports a continuing presence.
He also says his position on Mauna Kea hasn't changed. "I do support the Thirty Meter telescope project, I do believe that it's important for our state as well as our nation," he says. Ige also hasn't changed his position against legalizing recreational marijuana in Hawaii.
As gas prices continue to rise, Ige wouldn't commit to a short term suspension of the gas tax in Hawaii. He says he is still planning a $100 rebate that he discussed in his State of the State address, and says given the current situation he is open to raising that amount.
When it comes to his overall job performance during the pandemic, Ige says "I would give myself a B grade."
You can watch the video above for the full interview with Gov. Ige.
Tom anchors Good Morning Hawaii weekends and reports for KITV4. He comes to Hawaii after reporting in Nevada, Oklahoma and Georgia. Tom is a proud Terp, graduating from the University of Maryland in 2012.