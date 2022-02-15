One of the oldest former Rams players lives in Hawaii

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST
WEDNESDAY...
* WHAT...Northeast to east winds 20 to 25 knots, and/or seas up
to 12 feet.
* WHERE...Big Island Leeward Waters, Alenuihaha Channel, Pailolo
Channel, Big Island Southeast Waters, Maalaea Bay, Kauai
Leeward Waters, Kauai Channel, Kauai Northwest Waters, Kauai
Windward Waters, Kaiwi Channel, Maui County Windward Waters
and Oahu Windward Waters.
* WHEN...Through early Wednesday morning.
* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.
MAKAHA (KITV4) -- One of the oldest former Los Angeles Rams players lives in Hawaii.
It has been more than 60 years since Brad Myers played for the Rams, but he remembers it like yesterday.
He and his wife Nancy Smyth-Myers have been living in Makaha for the past 14 years.
Myers turned 92 on Monday. What a great birthday gift it was for the Rams to win the Super Bowl.
"That was quite a game, beautiful game," said Myers. "I was 92 years old yesterday, or 92 years young."
No mistaking it, the Myers house is a Rams house.
"That's right, even when they weren't winning," Myers said.
He played for the Rams back in the 1950s. He was a running back, and one of only 33 players on the team.
"It's amazing how much has changed since that time," Myers said.
Back then, there were only 12 teams in the NFL.
"So it was a great honor to make that team in those years, you know," Myers said. And he remembers making $5,600 for the whole season.
"In those days if you made twice as much as a college graduate would make coming out of college that was pretty good to play football for," Myers said.
After playing three seasons with the Rams, he played one season for the Philadelphia Eagles, but his heart remained in L.A.
"It's been a long time since I was a Ram but I still have a great love for the team," Myers said.
When the Rams came to Hawaii in 2019 to play a pre-season game against the Dallas Cowboys at Aloha Stadium, the team recognized Myers during halftime.
"It was a great honor to be acknowledged," Myers said.
The couple recently recovered from having COVID-19. They're not only happy the Rams won, but also that they were even well enough to watch them win.
"It meant everything to me because it was his birthday the next day, and he is as far as I know the oldest legend player. So it was like, wow, you're watching this and we recovered from COVID and we're watching this. Thank you Lord, thank you, and a win on your birthday the next day," said Smyth-Myers.
"And our anniversary is tomorrow! It's like a trifecta!" she added.
