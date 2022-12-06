On a positive note: Holiday trolley rides, and local Maui rescue pup makes Puppy Bowl team Dec 6, 2022 Dec 6, 2022 Updated 40 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- KITV4 Island News at 4 ends each newscast on a positive note:Holiday trolley rides to see the Honoulu city lightsHoliday trolley tours kicked off on O'ahu on Tuesday.The 45-minute tours take a trip downtown to see an array of lights, including the Honolulu City Lights, while listening to holiday music.Rides will happen every Tuesday and Wednesday for the next two weeks.For more information on tickets, click here.Local Maui rescue pup makes Puppy Bowl teamA Local rescue pup has made it into this years puppy bowl team.Elua, from the Maui Humane Society and will be competing in the big game.Kickoff will be on Sunday February 12th at 9:00 a.m. between Team Fluff and Team Ruff.The puppy bowl will feature 122 puppies from 67 shelters and rescues across 34 states. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local Coastal Fire destroys at least 20 homes in Orange County, California, as hundreds are evacuated May 12, 2022 Local State toxicologist says long-term health effects of contaminated water unlikely Updated Dec 9, 2021 COVID-19 Judge rules in favor of Hawaiian Airlines vaccine policy Updated Feb 2, 2022 COVID-19 Free COVID-19 testing to resume for Oahu residents Updated Feb 17, 2022 Local University of Hawaii Athletics Department says loss of Aloha Stadium costing it nearly $4M Updated Oct 6, 2022 Local Missing 62-year-old Waialae woman found safe | UPDATE Updated Apr 25, 2022 Recommended for you