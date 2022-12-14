On a positive note: Hamakua Carnival, Operation Christmas Keiki, and more By KITV Web Staff Dec 14, 2022 Dec 14, 2022 Updated 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- KITV4 Island News at 4 ends each newscast on a positive note:Hāmākua Christmas CarnivalNearly 100 keiki got into the Christmas spirit over the weekend during the Hāmākua Christmas Carnival at Pāpa'ikou Gymnasium.The event, co-sponsored by the Hilo Community Policing Section and the County, included games, jumping castles, and slides.Operation Christmas KeikiThousands of volunteers showed aloha to keiki in need around the world through "Operation Christmas Child".Volunteers packed shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items.The Global Christmas Project will deliver them to children in need.Make a Wish Trip to HawaiiA Massachusetts girl who recently completed treatment for a brain tumor was surprised with a dream trip this week.The Make-A-Wish Foundation and Subaru of Wakefield on Monday, surprised 10-year-old Anatole Pham Nguyen with a trip to Hawaii and a Hawaiian-themed send-off party with friends and family.The little girl, who wants to be a marine biologist, is hoping to see fish, sea turtles and sea lava when she visits the islands in February. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local Overdoses are on the rise -- know how to properly use Narcan to save lives Updated Dec 14, 2022 News Professional tax preparer Jacob Siaosi joined KITV to provide tax advice Updated Apr 18, 2022 National Merrick Garland says DOJ filed motion to unseal Trump Mar-a-Lago warrant and property receipt Updated Aug 11, 2022 Business New law on to-go containers now in effect in Hawaii Updated Sep 6, 2022 National US DOJ charges 5 Russian and 2 US nationals with conspiring to violate sanctions by smuggling equipment to Russian military Dec 13, 2022 Local Big Island Police officer charged with abuse after domestic dispute Updated Oct 5, 2022 Recommended for you