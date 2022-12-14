On a positive note: Hāmākua Christmas Carnival, Operation Christmas Keiki, and a little girl's dream trip to Hawaii Dec 14, 2022 Dec 14, 2022 Updated 36 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save HONOLULU (KITV4) -- KITV4 Island News at 4 ends each newscast on a positive note:Hāmākua Christmas CarnivalNearly 100 keiki got into the Christmas spirit over the weekend during the Hāmākua Christmas Carnival at Pāpa'ikou Gymnasium.The event, co-sponsored by the Hilo Community Policing Section and the County, included games,jumping castles, and slides.Operation Christmas KeikiThousands of volunteers showed aloha to keiki in need around the world through "Operation Christmas Child".Volunteers packed shoeboxes filled with toys, school supplies, and hygiene items.The Global Christmas Project will deliver them to children in need.Make a Wish Trip to HawaiiA Massachusetts girl who recently completed treatment for a brain tumor was surprised with a dream trip this week.The Make-A-Wish Foundation and Subaru of Wakefield on Monday, surprised 10-year-old Anatole Pham Nguyen with a trip to Hawaii and a Hawaiian-themed send-off party with friends and family.The little girl, who wants to be a marine biologist, is hoping to see fish, sea turtles and sea lava when she visits the islands in February. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save More From KITV 4 Island News Local Missing 19-year-old Hilo woman found safe | UPDATE Updated May 2, 2022 Crime & Courts Suspect surrenders to police following standoff on Emerson Street | UPDATE Updated Aug 10, 2022 Crime & Courts Prosecutor declines charges against Ewa Beach game room shooting suspect Updated Apr 28, 2022 Local Hawaii schools returning to pre-pandemic meal service, families encouraged to apply for free/reduced meals Updated Jul 1, 2022 News COVID-19 cases spike ahead of graduation season Updated Jun 18, 2022 Crime & Courts Bill would allow police to arrest those who refuse to provide identification during a traffic stop | UPDATE Updated Apr 7, 2022 Recommended for you