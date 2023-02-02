Ohio man honors late son by passing out food to O'ahu houseless

An Ohio man is in Hawai'i this week to honor his late son. Dr. Bill Bauer comes every year to give out hundreds of cans of food to the houseless.
This can of food is a meal to someone receiving it. But it's also nourishing someone giving it. That someone is Dr. Bill Bauer, who started coming to Hawaii in 2010 "to assist the Punahou swim team with swimming. My son and I would come over, do competitive swim clinics, it was a really good bonding for my son and me at the time," he says.
But then, in 2014, his son Grant committed suicide. Only after his death did his dad learn Grant was doing volunteer work on these trips. "He befriended a friend at Punahou whose father was homeless. He would go with his friend to meet her father," explains Bill. The teens would hand out Vienna sausages to the houseless. "After he passed in 2014 I wanted to carry on his legacy."
Bill comes twice a year and passes out hundreds of cans of sausage. He handed out about 500 on this two week trip alone. He calls the project #Grantspeed, a play on the word Godspeed. And this psychologist offers some advice to anyone reading this story: the next time you see a houseless person, "change your perception, your world view of homeless. Look under the iceberg. There's a real person there."
Bill's family friends now living in Hawai'i want to take up the cause in his absence. Army member Joshua Austin says, "I intend to get my company involved from the US Army to carry on Bill's son's legacy and help the community in any way we can." Joshua says he's asked his platoon leader, and together they will be asking their company commander.
Joshua's wife Jailyn adds, she's been coming up with marketing ideas - "maybe getting the bigger platforms, TikTok, Instagram. Building a bigger platform, making more awareness, trying to bring more people involved."
Their work to feed the hungry is also feeding their souls.
To learn more about this and to follow Bill's trip, search Facebook #Grantspeed RAK or William Michael Bauer.