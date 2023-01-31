 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Ohio firefighter among bystanders who helped save Maui firefighter swept into storm drain

  • Updated
  • 0
Maui firefighter rescue

Jeremy Gillespie was standing on the porch of his Kihei vacation rental when he noticed two firefighters dragging someone out of the water.

He says 24-year-old Tre Evans-Dumaran was unresponsive without a pulse, and a handful of people, including Gillespie, a firefighter himself from Ohio, took turns doing CPR for about 10 minutes until paramedics arrived.

Produced in partnership with the Economic Hardship Reporting Project.

Tags

Recommended for you

Sign Up

Have an account? Log In

You're all set!

Check your email for details.

OK

Log In

Need an account? Sign Up

Reset Password

Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.

Forgot Password

An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.

Email me a log in link

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you. Your purchase was successful.

OK

An error occurred