Ohio firefighter among bystanders who helped save Maui firefighter swept into storm drain

Jeremy Gillespie was standing on the porch of his Kihei vacation rental when he noticed two firefighters dragging someone out of the water.
He says 24-year-old Tre Evans-Dumaran was unresponsive without a pulse, and a handful of people, including Gillespie, a firefighter himself from Ohio, took turns doing CPR for about 10 minutes until paramedics arrived.
"It was incredible. Everybody was like a neighbor," Gillespie said. "It's just crazy the human connection that you get. I don't even have words for it, honestly. Just a group of strangers coming together with a goal to save somebody's life."
Maui firefighter Evans-Dumaran got swept into a storm drain last week while responding to flooding in Kihei.
Emergency responders were able to get his pulse back.
He was found unconscious near the shoreline and remains in critical condition at Maui Memorial Medical Center.
Evans-Dumaran is sedated on life support, while doctors try to help his lungs recover, according to an online post by his family.
"Just the fact that people came from wherever they were nearby the incident," said Maui County spokeswoman Mahina Martin. "We can see not just for that one incident, but the totality of all of the community coming together, it is a testament to the aloha of people in Hawaii."
Gillespie says he hasn't spoken with the family of Evans-Dumaran -- and didn't even know his name -- but still prays for him every day.
"It's like working on one of your own family members. Or you know, it's like working on somebody who's part of your team," he added. "I don't know him personally, but he's still a fellow firefighter. So it definitely kind of hits home to be helping them out and in doing that on one of your own brethren."
The family has put together a Go Fund Me campaign here to help with medical bills as they continue to focus on his recovery.
