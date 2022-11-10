 Skip to main content
OHA officials to address fraud and abuse from staff members - and ways to prevent this

HONOLULU (KITV4) - A forensic audit released today found fraud and abuse totaling nearly $8 million at the Office of Hawaiian Affairs (OHA) between 2012 and 2016.

Officials approached 38 questionable transactions made by staff members. Early this year, OHA with Plante Moran, an audit and tax firm, found that 22 of those transactions showed evidence of manipulation.

