OHA: lawmakers stalling request to develop homes in Kaka'ako a 'blow to democracy'

OHA presser on Kaka'ako Makai development

Heads of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs held a press conference Tuesday trying to drum up support for its plan to build three condo buildings up to 400 feet high in Kaka'ako Makai. The project would require state lawmakers to lift a 2006 law prohibiting housing development in the area, located on the makai side of Ala Moana Boulevard. 

This legislative session marks OHA's fourth attempt over the last decade to change the law in a bill lawmakers blocked yet again. 

