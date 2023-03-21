OHA: lawmakers stalling request to develop homes in Kaka'ako a 'blow to democracy'

Heads of the Office of Hawaiian Affairs held a press conference Tuesday trying to drum up support for its plan to build three condo buildings up to 400 feet high in Kaka'ako Makai. The project would require state lawmakers to lift a 2006 law prohibiting housing development in the area, located on the makai side of Ala Moana Boulevard.
This legislative session marks OHA's fourth attempt over the last decade to change the law in a bill lawmakers blocked yet again.
"This is a real blow to democracy," OHA Board of Trustees Chair Carmen Hulu Lindsey asserted, arguing the opposition to its housing project is unfair because new high-rises are being developed across the street from its property.
"We have to ask, is a double standard being applied by those in power?" Lindsey questioned.
While the ask to remove the residential zoning restriction has not progressed, State Sen. Donovan Dela Cruz in another bill earmarked $65 million to repair bulkheads and revetments, as well as $6 million for an environmental impact statement for development in the area.
Named Hakuone, the land spans 30 acres transferred from the state to OHA in 2012 as a settlement for $200 million in past-due ceded land revenues. According to OHA leadership, the three proposed residential buildings would sit on three of its 10 total parcels there.
Many have opposed housing in the area since before OHA owned the land, including Ron Iwami, who has been surfing there for more than 50 years.
"People want to protect this land from being overrun by high-rises because of what they see on the mauka side, it's being overrun by condos," Iwami said.
But according to OHA, its plan for a mixed-use residential, retail project would include opening up about a dozen access points to the ocean and 10 acres of open space.
"It's not on the shoreline," Lindsey said.
"We want to turn a blighted area into a place where everyone, working people, not just the wealthy, can live, work, and play."
OHA Trustee Keli'i Akina added, "from the start, we have been committed to doing the best for the Native Hawaiian people, by finding the best commercial return for the property. I'm convinced we're going to continue to do that."
OHA linked an online petition to its website asking House Speaker Scott Saiki to revive its request to change the housing development ban.
"OHA would not stop just because the bill dies this session," OHA Chief Operating Officer Casey Brown insisted.
If the bill does indeed die this session, OHA could, of course, try again next year. Brown pointed out OHA could go ahead and start developing business buildings along the commercially-zoned waterfront.